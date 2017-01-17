It hasn't been a banner year in the NBA for the players with local ties. Only six players are on active rosters with only two players (Damian Lillard and Justin Hamilton) playing consistent minutes.

While players have struggled to find minutes on NBA rosters, there has been plenty of success at the D-League level, including monster recent performances from Kyle Collinsworth and Joel Bolomboy.

Here is a look at how the players with local ties have performed in the NBA and D-League recently.

David Foster, Utah, Los Angeles D-Fenders

Foster saw his first action in more than a month in a 122-118 win over the Canton Charge. In the victory, he finished with two points on 50 percent shooting with two rebounds and a block in 10 minutes.

On the season, he has appeared in eight games and is averaging 3.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 11.2 minutes.

Delon Wright, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Wright has finally been cleared to practice, according to the Toronto Raptors' media relations Twitter account. He has been sidelined since August recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The @Raptors Jared Sullinger (left foot surgery) and Delon Wright (right shoulder surgery) have been cleared for team practice. #rtz — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) January 13, 2017

Jakob Poeltl, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl has been a more consistent part of the rotation recently having played in six of the Raptors' last seven games. His best performance during that stretch came in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs when he registered four points, nine rebounds (six on the offensive end) and two steals in 25:34.

In 21 games, he is averaging 2.4 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the floor with 2.9 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

J.J. O'Brien, Utah, Salt Lake City Stars

O'Brien is one of the key rotation players for the Stars. One of his best recent showings came in a 102-94 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors when he recorded 12 points on 5 for 11 shooting from the floor. He added six rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks in 42 minutes.

In 22 games, he is averaging 9.5 points on 36.6 percent shooting with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.8 minutes.

Andrew Bogut, Utah, Dallas Mavericks

Bogut has been in and out of the lineup for the Mavericks thanks to various injuries. While on the floor, he is still a solid rebounder and a good defender, but not much of an option on the offensive end. His best game recently came in a 15-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks when he totaled two points, 11 rebounds and a block in 28:44.

In 22 games, he is averaging a career-low 3.0 points on 45.1 percent shooting with 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes.

C.J. Wilcox, Pleasant Grove High School, Orlando Magic

Wilcox is still struggling to find major minutes with the Magic, but has seen action in six of the last nine games. His best performance during that stretch came in a 13-point loss to the Indiana Pacer when he scored four points on 2 for 3 shooting with an assist in 4:24.

In 16 games with the Magic, he has scored 14 points on 5 for 17 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists in 75 minutes.

In four D-League games, he is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.3 minutes.

Justin Hamilton, Lone Peak High School, Brooklyn Nets

Hamilton has had some nice offensive outings in the last two weeks with three double-digit scoring nights in the last six games. One of his most impressive games came in a 12-point loss to the Indiana Pacers when he finished with 16 points on 6 for 9 shooting from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 22:18.

In 34 games, he is averaging 6.9 points on 56.3 percent shooting from inside the arc with 4.6 rebounds in 20.4 minutes.

Damian Lillard, Weber State, Portland Trail Blazers

After he was sidelined for five games, Lillard returned to the lineup to help the Trail Blazers to three wins in their last five tries. One of his best outings in that span came in a nine-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers when he managed 21 points on 50 percent shooting with 10 assists and five rebounds in 35:56.

In 37 games, he is averaging 26.3 points on 44.8 percent shooting to go along with 6.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 35.8 minutes.

Kyle Collinsworth, BYU, Texas Legends

Collinsworth has had some of his best performances of the season while showing off his versatility on a team loaded with offensive talent. His best game came in a loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce when he recorded 16 points on 6 for 10 shooting from the floor and 4 for 6 from the foul line. He added 17 rebounds, six steals and five assists in 42 minutes.

In 22 games, he is averaging 6.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting to go along with 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.5 minutes.

Joel Bolomboy, Weber State, Utah Jazz

While he has played just 2.2 minutes a night with the Jazz, Bolomboy has been able to show off his skills in the D-League with the Salt Lake City Stars. He has nine double-doubles in 11 games with Salt Lake, including a 14-point, 15-rebound outing on Saturday night.

In nine games with the Jazz, he has totaled eight points on 60 percent shooting with 10 rebounds in 20 minutes.

In 11 Stars games, he is averaging 15.8 points on 53.8 percent shooting to go along with 13.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 34.8 minutes.