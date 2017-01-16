The Davey O'Brien Award website announced Friday that former BYU quarterback Jim McMahon will be honored as the 16th recipient of the Davey O'Brien Legends Award.

McMahon becomes 1st to receive both the National QB Award ('81) & Legends Award ('16) from @daveyobrien Foundation. https://t.co/1iDcsPjl9K pic.twitter.com/qezPw8JwTl — Davey O'Brien (@daveyobrien) January 13, 2017

They wrote, "McMahon, the 1981 Davey O’Brien Award winner, is the 16th Davey O’Brien Legends Award recipient. He becomes the first player to be honored by the foundation as a collegian and following a professional career."

After talking about the history of the award, they went into detail on McMahon's career with BYU and in the NFL, saying, "McMahon was a two-time All-American (1980, 1981) at BYU before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1982 National Football League Draft. The 1982 UPI NFC Rookie of the Year played a total of 119 NFL games over 15 seasons for the Bears, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers."

Rudy Gobert lands at No. 3 in center rankings

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is off to a terrific start to the season and plenty of people in the national media have taken notice.

As part of his halfway point NBA power rankings, Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal had Gobert as No. 3 center in the league, ahead of DeAndre Jordan, Karl-Anthony Towns and Marc Gasol.

After talking about Gobert's value on the offensive end of the floor and on the backboards, Fromal wrote, "The 24-year-old simply has to be one of the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year."

Fromal continued, "He's earned the 'Stifle Tower' moniker by blocking 2.5 shots per game and holding opponents to 42.6 percent shooting at the hoop."

RSL draft grades after first two rounds

Will Parchman graded each MLS team for their selections after the first two rounds of the 2017 SuperDraft, and Real Salt Lake was given a B.

Talking about RSL's first-round pick of Reagan Dunk, Parchman wrote, "I’m on record as saying Reagan Dunk is the best fullback prospect in the draft. RSL didn’t waste any time and took him off the board, prompting a run of two successive right backs behind him. Whether those clubs were also looking at Dunk and wanted to shore up the position or not, it was a smart move at a thin position."