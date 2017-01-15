We couldn't do it without them. We feel surrounded; we feel lifted. It gets us through those dark days.

DRAPER — Sometimes it comes in the form of a diet Pepsi on the porch. Sometimes it comes in the form of a card detailing influence Tony Parkinson didn’t know he had.

And then, when his family needed it most, it came in the form of a Gofundme page set up by a friend soliciting financial help as the Corner Canyon lacrosse coach fights for his life.

“We’ve had amazing support of friends and family, and then from the lacrosse parents, who you don’t even realize you’ve made an impact on, it’s been amazing,” said Jill Parkinson of the love the family has felt since Tony was diagnosed with cancer a year ago. “It’s not even about the money. They’re carrying us through definitely.”

It’s been a year since the 47-year-old father of four was diagnosed with liver cancer. He endured chemotherapy and radiation while awaiting a transplant. On Aug. 27, Tony received a new liver, much quicker than anyone expected.

“Six weeks went by and he was feeling fine, getting back to normal,” Jill said. “Then he started to develop severe headaches.”

As doctors searched for answers, they learned a woman who’d received a kidney from the same donor passed away from cryptococcal meningitis.

“The donor had it, and it didn’t show up in tests because it takes awhile to develop,” Jill said. “The treatment was pretty intense, but he did well with that.”

Life returned to normal, but before they could take life’s normal monotony for granted, Tony began developing fevers.

“After several tests, they learned the main artery between the donor liver and the body had developed a blood clot,” Jill said. “There is a risk of that, about 2 percent. But it typically shows up within the first 28 days — not 90 or 100 days. So now he needs another liver transplant.”

Jill said the fight has grown increasingly difficult, and not just because of the financial toll it’s taken on the family.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “It’s been really hard. Originally, we had the fighting spirit, and the transplant came a lot sooner than we thought it would. We felt relieved, and very soon after the transplant, Tony was declared cancer free.”

Each celebration has been followed by a setback so significant, it’s become more and more difficult to rally.

“It’s relatively easy to stay positive when there is an end in sight,” she said. “My husband is a cyclist, and what he compares it to is that it’s like a false summit. You think you’re there and then you turn the corner and you’re not.”

Still, she said, her husband, who is known in the coaching community for his positive, patient demeanor, chooses to see all the love that’s come to them throughout their struggle.

“We can be dark and gloomy,” she said. “But the days are going to be really long if you do that. We try to stay positive because we have kids, and they’re watching to see how we handle this. We have a saying, ‘Not every day is good, but there is good in every day. We try to look for the good. Sometimes it’s hour by hour.” After parents in the lacrosse community learned that Tony, who is self-employed as a real estate appraiser, would need a new transplant, they set up the Gofundme page, which has raised more than $68,000 of a $150,000 goal.

Most parents appreciate a great coach. It’s not just a person who can help your son or daughter maximize their talents. Oftentimes, it’s a person who can reach your child in ways that you cannot.

“He’s always been really patient with the boys,” said Carolyn Phippen, who has had two of her five sons play for Parkinson. “He really looks at the boys and tries to determine what their strengths are, and then helps guide them in that way. He coaches them from the time they’re young, and that’s probably pretty hard to do.”

Phippen’s voice chokes with emotion as she tries to describe what her boys took with them from their time with Parkinson, who has been coaching lacrosse for about 15 years.

“For our family, in our experience, (their coaches) have been people my boys have looked up to. I think so much of it is helping them find in themselves who they are and what they do well and allowing them to kind of reach for something that they may not have necessarily known they had in them.”

Jill Parkinson said Tony began coaching when their oldest son, Cole, now 20, was in kindergarten.

“He just loves that game,” she said of lacrosse. “And the satisfaction of seeing the kids when they start teeny, tiny at 5 years old, and then … seeing them excel. Just to make a difference in these kids’ lives. … He just loves those boys. They care about him because he cares about them.”

That is evident in the outpouring that has become a rising tide that now sustains the Parkinson family.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” Jill said. “We feel surrounded; we feel lifted. It gets us through those dark days.”