SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday’s 83-82 setback to fourth-ranked UCLA didn’t sit well with the Utah Utes.

“I think we should have won,” said guard Sedrick Barefield. “We’ve just got to learn from the mistakes we made.”

Teammate Lorenzo Bonam was even more direct.

“We most definitely let one get away,” he said. “We were up the whole game basically.”

Utah held a nine-point lead with just under 16 minutes left to play after opening the second half with an 11-0 run. Although UCLA erased the deficit, the Utes had other opportunities to prevail in a tightly contested battle that included 12 lead changes and nine ties.

A couple of defensive lapses led to a pair of 3-pointers by the Bruins in the final 2:38. On offense, Utah failed to convert when having the ball, down by one, with 22 seconds remaining.

“It’s just tough,” Bonam added.

There was a glaring shortcoming, though. The Utes gave up 23 second-chance points.

“They got too many offensive rebounds and put-backs,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

It proved to be pivotal as the Utes fell to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA improved to 18-1 and 5-1.

Bonam scored a game-high 19 points for Utah, headlining an effort that included 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists by Kyle Kuzma. Devon Daniels, Barefield and David Collette scored in double-figures as well — contributing 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

UCLA was topped by freshman sensation Lonzo Ball. He played all 40 minutes, finishing with 17 points, eight assists and five steals. The Bruins shot 48.5 percent from the field, but connected on just 9 of 29 attempts from 3-point range.

“We were pretty darn solid defensively all the way throughout,” said Krystkowiak, who noted that at the end of the day you look at the points UCLA scored off its misses.

This was the first and only meeting between the teams in the regular season. Utah faced the Arizona and Los Angeles schools just once this year because of the Pac-12’s rotating schedule.

The Utes are on the road this week. They’re at Washington state on Wednesday (7 p.m., P12N) and Washington on Sunday (6 p.m., P12N).

