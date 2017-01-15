(The) season is such a grind. To have the chance to rest your legs, even if it' just for one game or one day, it's huge. It gives you a little juice back, a little energy back.

SALT LAKE CITY — With the exception of Rodney Hood, the Utah Jazz are healthy again.

That doesn’t mean, however, that fans can expect to see all of the regular rotation players on the court for every game between Monday’s game in Phoenix and when the playoffs start in mid-April.

In a way, Saturday night was a preview of things to come for the Jazz.

Utah played, but Joe Johnson didn’t. The veteran forward isn’t injured. He simply got the night off to rest.

“We have depth. I have confidence in our bench. To me it made sense for him tonight. That’s the decision there,” Snyder said.

“I would anticipate us doing it liberally, because really as much as anything we have confidence in our bench, and we should. It’s no different. We’ve had guys out all year, so resting a rotational guy isn’t really significant.”

Case in point: When Hood left Saturday’s game with 1:44 remaining after hyperextending his right knee, sharpshooting reserve Joe Ingles entered for him and hit two big 3-pointers to help clinch the 114-107 win over Orlando.

The ultimate goal is to be fresh enough when the playoffs come around — for the first time since 2012 for Utah if it continues on this pace — to have a full complement of players at full strength instead of worn out and beaten down from a grueling 82-game schedule.

“I think you realize that we’re trying to accomplish something special here. Sometimes it’s best for our team and our season to rest,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. “I think they (Jazz staff) know what they’re doing. They’ve done the research. There’s other teams that do that as well that have been successful. I trust them.”

Snyder is unapologetic about the fact that the organization is going to use that resting strategy more over the course of the next few months.

“It’s actually taking an awareness of our players' health,” Snyder said, “and being proactive in managing their health.”

This isn’t your John Stockton and Karl Malone Jazz anymore.

This is more like the Spurs, who made this occasional resting policy popular amongst modern-day NBA organizations. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich famously got fined $250,000 in 2012 for sending Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Danny Green home to rest instead of playing them in the final game of a six-game road trip in Miami.

The Spurs have done a similar thing — without being fined — against the Jazz and Spurs.

Snyder might not go to the extent of resting multiple players in one game — the Jazz don’t have the luxury of being as good as the Spurs were — but he’s already openly given Johnson and Hayward rest days this season.

Hayward, who was still dealing with a healing broken finger at the time of his day off against Golden State, is one of the most durable players in Jazz history, but he sees the benefit.

“(The) season is such a grind. To have the chance to rest your legs, even if it’s just for one game or one day, it’s huge,” Hayward said. “It gives you a little juice back, a little energy back.”

Snyder agrees. He also wants to stay in front of injuries, which have caused the team to use an incredible 15 different starting lineups in 42 games.

“It’s pretty obvious why we would do something like that given what we’ve faced,” Snyder said.

Hayward likes that his coaches, training staff and management are forward thinking. He also likes that the Jazz have enough players to be able to give a guy a night off without skipping a beat.

“We have the depth to be able to do that thing this year,” he said. “It’s just something that is new to us as players here, but it’s not new around the league. Teams have been doing that around the league for a while now. It’s their call. We’ll take advantage of it.”

Considering Jazz players have missed 100 games this season due to injuries and illnesses, Snyder would much prefer if he got to make the call on when players sit or play.

“We’ll do it with other players as well,” he said while on the subject of Johnson’s night off. “Sometimes we’ll do it to health situations, sometimes to rest situations. Hopefully it’s something we’re able to do because that means we’re healthy.”

