SALT LAKE CITY — It wasn’t just that backup center Wendy Anae managed to score on a bigger, more experienced post player.

It was the move she made to the basket that was so impressive it not only left the defender wondering what happened, but it brought her teammates to their feet for a celebration that lasted into the team’s next offensive possession.

“That’s something really special about our team,” said Utah’s lone senior Paige Crozon after helping the Utes to a 63-57 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon at the Huntsman Center. “(Emily) Potter (the player with whom Anae shares minutes) is equally happy for Wendy — or more happy for Wendy — than she is her own success.”

Anae, who was once the Utes' third option at center behind starter Emily Potter and backup Joeseta Fatuesi, who is now out indefinitely with a knee injury, found herself a critical component to Sunday’s victory. The junior ended up playing 21 minutes to Potter’s 19 because of foul trouble for the starter.

“Every game Wendy has been getting more and more confident,” Crozon said of Anae, who had career highs with eight points and eight rebounds. “We knew she could play like this all along. She’s come in and really done her role in making all the hustle plays and working really hard. She is the hardest working player on the court. In the first half, she made some huge, huge plays for us defensively, and that really got us going.”

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts also heaped praise on Anae.

“I thought Wendy was huge today,” Roberts said. “That’s the most confident, composed I’ve seen her play, which is exciting for our team, and what this means moving forward.” Anae said any pressure she felt to fill Fatuesi’s or Potter’s shoes was mitigated by the support of her teammates.

“I just want to pick up the slack,” Anae said, “pick up the intensity where it left off (with the other players).”

Anae grinned when asked about Potter’s reaction, which was unusually effusive and animated, to her post moves that helped her score eight points to go with her eight rebounds. She said she had to rely on a description from teammates as she didn’t see it for herself.

The Utes started strong Sunday and never trailed, although Cal made a number of impressive runs that threatened Utah’s lead, including one at the end that turned it into a nail-biting finish.

“I’m just really proud of how our team responded,” said Crozon, who scored 10 points. “We just came out strong and handled the pressure well, and we took it to them. They kind of answered at the end, but we stayed composed and did what we needed to do to win. I’m really proud of our team for responding that way.”

Malia Nawahine and Potter led the team in scoring with 15 points each, but Potter was only able to play 19 minutes because of foul trouble, including a technical foul that came after she threw a ball in frustration after being whistled for a rebounding foul.

“I think the technical could have been a turning point, but it wasn’t,” Roberts said. “And the story of the game is that our bench did a heck of a job. We handled it; we handled the run; our defense was unbelievable.” Cal is the top scoring team in the Pac-12, averaging in the high 70s.

Utah held Cal to 57.

Cal had two players in double figures — Asha Thomas (10) and Kristine Anigwe (22) — with a 34 percent shooting average. Utah out-rebounded the Golden Bears 42-39.

“That’s the story,” Roberts said. “I’m really proud of our team, and it does feel really good to get back in the win column.”