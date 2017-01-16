Today, we join with the rest of the nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrating his life and the many civil rights victories he inspired.

Even though King’s famous “dream” is still not a reality for many Americans, today nonetheless reminds the nation to strive for unity.

In recent years, the deaths of black young men have sparked widespread protest and have catalyzed a national debate over racism and the proper use of deadly force in law enforcement. This past election season further stoked racial tension as vocal “white nationalist” groups captured media attention.

In today's factious political climate, King’s example of unity, principled persuasion and peaceful demonstration is vitally important. King’s ability to stay civil despite vehement opposition remains as relevant today as it was when King penned his famous missive from behind bars, “The Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he wrote in the letter addressed to a group of fellow clergymen who had questioned King's work in Birmingham. “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. … Anyone who lives inside the United States can never be considered an outsider anywhere within its bounds."

As the nation faces an inauguration, these words should inspire America once again. The country is indeed connected. The nation, by virtue of its laws, economy, culture, history and geography, is strongly tethered together, and, thus, fissures are felt even more severely.

King is therefore as relevant today as when he stood before the Lincoln Memorial to deliver his most memorable speech.

His main message was one of unity. The “I Have a Dream” speech was given in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963, and ranks among the greatest American speeches in part because of its powerful call for Americans to come together.

“I have a dream,” he famously uttered, “that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”

King was by no means perfect, but he gave his life advancing the civil rights of millions of Americans, creating a more unified America.

On April 4, 1968, King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. That night, Robert F. Kennedy, then seeking his party’s nomination for the presidency, announced the news to a stunned audience. Kennedy himself was only weeks away from suffering an equally tragic fate.

In Kennedy’s speech that night, he captured the ethos of King's legacy:

“Martin Luther King dedicated his life to love and to justice between fellow human beings. … In this difficult time for the United States, it’s perhaps well to ask what kind of nation we are and what direction we want to move in. … What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred … but is love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or whether they be black.”

On this day, remembering Martin Luther King Jr. means remembering what it takes to be united — including civility, mutual respect and a continual desire to live up to the dream that Americans can come together as "one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."