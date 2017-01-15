The University of Utah football program on Sunday continued to get immediate help for its defense, as it received a commitment from Dodge City Community College All-American linebacker/safety Marquise Blair, multiple outlets reported.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Blair was named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American after a 2016 season in which he had 99 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles (three recovered) and three sacks.

Originally from Wooster, Ohio, Blair was once committed to Syracuse and eventually chose the Utes over Michigan State, among other schools.

Blair is the 12th player to commit to Utah as part of its 2017 recruiting class and the fifth from the junior college ranks.

He did not immediately return a request seeking comment.