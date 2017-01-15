Defensively, there are a lot of issues that we've got to address. Everybody has to realize that we need to be better.

PROVO — BYU’s 88-75 setback at San Diego Saturday night was the latest in a series of perplexing losses to lower-echelon West Coast Conference opponents since the Cougars joined the league in 2011-12.

The Toreros, who had previously lost at home to Pacific and Santa Clara, have an RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) of No. 191 in the nation. BYU has now lost at San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion three times in five years. The Cougars eked out a win there last season, 69-67.

And the Toreros aren’t the only unheralded WCC team that’s been a thorn in BYU’s side.

The Cougars have dropped three straight games at Pepperdine (and were swept by the Waves in 2015). One year ago, BYU fell at Portland two days after upsetting nationally ranked Gonzaga on the road. Weeks later, the Cougars got beat at home by Pacific.

Saturday’s loss also means that for the fourth consecutive season, BYU has opened WCC play with a mediocre 4-2 record.

Coach Dave Rose has been in this situation before and he knows his team has a lot of work to do.

“Defensively, there are a lot of issues that we’ve got to address. Everybody has to realize that we need to be better,” he said. “We need to figure out how to execute better and defend better away from our building. Right now, that’s kind of the difference. We’ve been through this.”

Rose’s young team is struggling to put together a complete game on the road.

BYU (13-6 overall) simply made too many miscues and was outplayed, outhustled and outscored down the stretch against San Diego.

“It just seems to me like things speed up and we can’t slow it down,” Rose said of his team’s struggles. “We don’t have a lot poise. We don’t play with a lot of confidence, under control in some of these situations.”

The Cougars have beaten Santa Clara, Pacific and San Francisco at home this season by double digits and have lost to Saint Mary’s and San Diego on the road.

Losing to the nationally ranked Gaels is understandable. But getting beat by the Toreros is inexplicable.

Even in BYU’s lone WCC road win, at Loyola Marymount, it had to rally from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Lions in the final minute.

San Diego shot 57 percent from 3-point territory against the Cougars, knocking down 12 of 21 shots from distance. USD guard Olin Carter III scored a game-high 28 points, including 5 of 8 3-pointers, while forward Cameron Neubauer hit 4 of 5 3-pointers on his way to 22 points.

BYU guard TJ Haws scored a career-high 27 points and made 6 of 12 shots from 3-point range.

“TJ played hard,” Rose said. “Offensively, he scored for us when everybody was having a hard time scoring. … You look at our guys and we need a more consistent performance from a larger group of guys when we get out here.”

Forward Eric Mika, who entered the weekend averaging 21.1 points per game, was limited to 11 points by San Diego, which double-teamed him in the post. Mika did manage to collect 15 rebounds, dish out four assists and record four blocks. He also drew four fouls in 32 minutes of action.

Nick Emery and Elijah Bryant each picked up four fouls, limiting their minutes. Emery played 24 minutes, scoring eight points, and Bryant scored five points in 17 minutes. Freshman Yoeli Childs fouled out after scoring six points in 23 minutes.

Rose’s message to his team after Saturday’s loss?

“It’s pretty simple,” he said. “The pattern of our group is that we’re a pretty good home team and when we get out on the road we get rattled. We don’t execute the way need to execute.”

BYU hosts Pepperdine Thursday (7 p.m. MST, BYUtv), and then the Cougars will be tested on the road again when they visit Pacific Saturday.