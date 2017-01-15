SALT LAKE CITY — A 35-year-old skier was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in extremely critical condition after he slammed into a tree on the slopes of a ski resort.

The Unified Police Department said the Sunday incident happened while the man was skiing with a friend at Brighton. There were no actual witnesses to the morning accident, and police didn't immediately release the man's identity.

More details will be released as they become available.

In an unrelated incident, authorities were also dealing with a skiing accident at Snowbird involving a 16-year-old boy. The teen was in good condition and with his parents. He did not require a medical transport.