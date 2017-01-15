LEHI — The body of man sought in the Christmas Eve shooting of his estranged wife at a convenience store was found Sunday morning in Lehi near Willow Park by a passerby.

American Fork police said Michael Darrin Lowe's body was found in thick reeds and partially buried in snow. No immediate cause of death was apparent, but officers did find the handgun they believe he used in the shooting of Tina Lowe, 39, who was critically injured while she worked as a clerk at Tesoro Fast Gas.

The woman was shot multiple times during the 6:45 a.m. attack and found by a customer. She remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Michael Lowe, 49, was immediately identified as a suspect in the shooting, with the public being warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous and possibly suicidal.

A joint investigation is now underway between the Lehi and American Fork police departments.

Lowe's body was found in area where officers suspect he attempted to conceal his location from authorities. There's no indication he'd ever left the area of the park after his vehicle was found unattended not long after the shooting.

Police had looked in that same vicinity in the aftermath of the shooting, including using a Department of Public Safety helicopter, but deep snow and freezing weather hampered the search.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office is now conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of Lowe's death.