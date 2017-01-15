SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Environmental Quality added three reservoirs to its mercury fish consumption advisory after elevated levels of mercury were found in samples of fish tissue.

The affected reservoirs are Pineview in Weber County, Millsite in Emery County and the Big Sand Wash in Duchesne County.

According to a release by the state agency, any health risks associated with the consumption of fish from impacted waterways are based on long-term consumption and are not tied to eating fish occasionally.

Statewide testing of hundreds of Utah's water bodies has determined over the years that fewer than 10 percent of the state's tested water contain fish with elevated levels of mercury.

Risks are present, however, to women who are pregnant, nursing or expect to become pregnant, and young children. Chronic exposure to low concentrations of methyl mercury may result in neurological effects in a developing fetus or children.

While mercury is a naturally occurring element, it can be transformed to methyl mercury, a toxin found in some waterways.

Walleye, smallmouth bass and perch are impacted at Big Sand Wash, while splake trout is impacted at Millsite, and smallmouth bass at Pineview was tested with elevated levels of mercury.

The new advisory includes consumption advice based on a 4-ounce serving of fish — or an amount equivalent to a deck of playing cards.

An analysis by the Utah Department of Health notes that eating more than the posted amounts in the advisories could result in an intake of mercury that exceeds health recommendations established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The state agencies stress, however, that eating fish remains an important part of one's diet. The American Heart Association recommends that individuals eat two servings of fish or seafood weekly.

More information on the fish consumption advisories is available at www.fishadvisories.utah.gov.