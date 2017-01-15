The San Diego Toreros got a dominating offensive performance from Olin Carter III in knocking off the BYU Cougars 88-75 Saturday night.

Carter finished with a game-high 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

He had plenty of help from Cameron Neubauer and Brett Bailey as the Toreros improved to 9-9 on the season and 2-4 in West Coast Conference play. Neubauer totaled 22 points on the strength of a 4-of-5 shooting night from beyond the arc while Bailey added 16 points.

TJ Haws led the way for the Cougars with a career-high 27 points on a 6-of-12 shooting night from 3-point range while Eric Mika finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. He also added four assists and four blocks.

Why the Cougars lost

The Cougars just didn't get any stops down the stretch, and it cost them dearly. Where it was especially noticeable was from beyond the arc where San Diego made converted on 7-of-8 second-half attempts to get the upset win.

The turning point

With the Cougars holding a 60-59 lead midway through the second half, the Toreros went on a 7-0 run to open up the six-point advantage.

Neubauer was key on the run with five of the seven points, including a massive 3-point shot to push the lead to 66-60.

What it means

There is no understating how devastating this loss is for the Cougars' NCAA Tournament hopes. In a league so top-heavy, a team just can't afford to drop games to teams other than Saint Mary's and Gonzaga.

Unsung hero

Tyler Williams had an impressive floor game for San Diego in the win. He finished with seven points on 50 percent shooting while making both his free throws. He added a game-high seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes.

Grading the performances

BYU

The Cougars showed they need production out of more than just a player or two if they expect to win. They also turned the ball over too much, leading to plenty of easy buckets for San Diego.

On the defensive end, they gave up a lot of open looks from the outside, and San Diego made them pay.

Grade: D

San Diego

The Toreros did a nice job moving the basketball to find open shooters, and it led to one of their best shooting nights of the season.

They forced someone other than Mika to beat them. The Toreros doubled Mika just about every time he touched the ball, and it worked.

Grade: A

Three telling stats

Starters Nick Emery, LJ Rose and Yoeli Childs combined for just 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point land.

BYU turned the ball over 14 times leading to 21 points for the Toreros. The Cougars scored just eight points off 10 San Diego miscues.

The Toreros shot a season-high 57.1 percent from beyond the arc in the win. Their previous best was 51.7 percent in a win over Bethune-Cookman. The 57.1 percent was also the best an opponent has shot against the Cougars all season.

Up next

The Cougars are back at home Thursday night as the Pepperdine Waves come to town.

Having lost 12 of their last 13 games, the Waves are 5-13 on the season and 1-5 in WCC action following a 75-61 defeat to Santa Clara.

Lamond Murray Jr. and former Utah Ute Chris Reyes are some players to watch for Pepperdine.

Murray is one of the most dynamic scorers in the league, averaging 20.1 points on 44 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Reyes is also having a terrific statistical season in averaging 15 points a night on 58.1 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 33.8 minutes.