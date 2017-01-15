Kyle Van Noy made his stops count.

The former BYU linebacker made a pair of key third-down stops for New England in the Patriots' 34-16 win over Houston in Saturday's NFL divisional playoff action. He, along with former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner, had the top day among players with Utah ties in the first two games of the weekend.

Van Noy made a key play early on, tackling Akeem Hunt for a 2-yard gain on a third-and-6 play at the New England 17. That stop forced Houston to kick a field goal and cut the Patriots’ lead to 7-3 in the first quarter.

Van Noy also had a quarterback hurry on a third-and-four play at the New England 41 early in the third quarter, forcing Brock Osweiler into throwing an incompletion and leading to a Texans punt on the next play. The Patriots turned the ensuing drive into a touchdown, taking a 24-13 lead.

He later had a pass deflection on an Osweiler pass late in the game. Van Noy finished the day with two tackles, the quarterback hurry and the pass deflection.

All-Pro middle linebacker Wagner, meanwhile, had eight tackles, including three solo tackles, in Seattle's 36-20 loss to Atlanta. He also had a quarterback hurry on a second-and-10 play, forcing the Falcons' Matt Ryan into an incompletion.

Wagner helped prevent a touchdown on a first-and-goal from the Seattle 7 on Atlanta’s first drive of the third quarter, tackling Devonta Freeman at the Seattle 1, though the Falcons scored on the next play.

Wagner currently leads the NFL with 18 tackles in the playoffs, with two more divisional games on Sunday. Combined with his 167 regular-season tackles, Wagner has 185 tackles on the season.

Here's a look at how the other players with Utah ties performed in Saturday's games:

NFC: FALCONS 36, SEAHAWKS 20

Atlanta

D.J. Tialavea, TE, Utah State and West Jordan High: Inactive for the contest in his first postseason game.

On injured reserve: Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah

Seattle

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: See above.

On injured reserve: Will Tukuafu, FB, East High

AFC: PATRIOTS 34, TEXANS 16

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had three solo tackles as a reserve in his first playoff action.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.

Houston

Tony Bergstrom, C, Utah and Skyline High: Played as a substitute on the offensive line.

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and made a tackle after Houston's Osweiler threw an interception. Su’a-Filo took down Duron Harmon after a 31-yard gain by Harmon on the interception return on Houston’s final drive.