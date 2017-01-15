The Dixie State womenâ€™s basketball team opened its two-game Southern California trip with an 80-47 loss to Point Loma on Saturday at the Golden Gymnasium in San Diego, California.

The Trailblazers (2-14, 2-8 PacWest) raced to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, after Jaden Gonzales buried a 3-pointer from the left corner, and Matti Ventling connected on back-to-back triples. Point Loma responded with an 8-0 run during the next three minutes to take a 10-9 lead at the 3:31 mark. Tramina Jordan ended the run with a layup, followed by a Hannah Roberts jumper to give DSU a 13-10 lead. The Sea Lions again answered, this time with a 5-0 run, to take a 15-13 lead after the first quarter.

Point Loma opened the second quarter with a pair of free throws, but Gonzales nailed another 3-pointer to pull the Trailblazers within one point at 17-16 at the 8:36 mark. But DSU didn't get any closer. The Sea Lions closed the quarter on a 23-5 run to take a 40-21 lead at halftime.

The teams went back and forth early in the third quarter, until PLNU used a 17-2 run to push the lead to 66-33 at the 2:51 mark. DSU closed the quarter on a 7-1 run, capped by a Gonzales trey, to cut the lead to 67-40 heading to the final period.

Jordan opened the fourth quarter with a layup to continue the run, but PLNU answered each DSU basket in the final quarter to push the score to the final count of 80-47.

Dixie State shot 37 percent (19-of-51) from the field, 29 percent (7-of-24) from beyond the arc and 33 percent (2-of-6) from the free-throw line. Gonzales recorded her third-consecutive double-digit scoring game, finishing with 14 points, while Jordan added 10 points.

The Trailblazers close the two-game trip with a Monday matchup at Concordia in Irvine, California. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.