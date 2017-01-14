We definitely should have won that game. There are a lot of things that we should have done better.

SAN DIEGO — In one of the country’s most beautiful cities, BYU suffered an ugly loss Saturday night.

The Cougars fell to lowly San Diego 88-75 as the Toreros shot 57 percent from 3-point range (12 of 21) and held BYU forward Eric Mika to 11 points in front of a crowd of 2,206 at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

BYU guard TJ Haws scored a career-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, but that wasn’t enough to offset the offensive performances of San Diego’s Olin Carter III, who scored a game-high 28 points, Cameron Neubauer (22) and Brett Bailey (16).

“We definitely should have won that game. There are a lot of things that we should have done better,” Haws said. “There are a lot of things we need to fix. I thought a lot of in-game stuff we didn’t do that well. The biggest thing we always talk about is effort. We have to give a better effort than other teams. We’re a good team when we have good energy and good effort.”

A basket by Mika with 3:32 remaining cut BYU’s deficit to 73-69. From there, the Cougars scored only two field goals the rest of the way. Over the final 2½ minutes, USD outscored BYU 15-6.

“It’s kind of the habit of this group,” said coach Dave Rose. “We have runs where we lose our composure. We get a little bit ahead of ourselves, we take some quick shots, defensively we make mistakes and give them confidence. … That’s a big part of being able to control yourself and your emotions in tight situations.”

It marked BYU’s third loss in five seasons to San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Yet the last time these two teams met — in Provo — the Cougars crushed the Toreros by 58 points, 91-33.

With Saturday’s loss, BYU fell to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the West Coast Conference while San Diego improved to 9-9 and 2-4.

The Toreros double-teamed Mika, who was coming off a career-high 31 points against San Francisco last Thursday. Against USD, Mika was 4 of 10 from the field. He did end up with 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

“They do it a couple of different ways. They come from the bottom and they come from the top,” Rose said about the way USD guarded Mika. “We kicked that out and we’re usually better than that, being able to decide whether to shoot the shot or drive it. It was a case of the guys trying to do a little bit too much.”

The Cougars had 14 turnovers and the Toreros scored 21 points off of those turnovers.

When San Diego wasn’t victimizing BYU from outside (12 of 21 from 3-point territory), it was driving to the basket for layups.

BYU started strong in the second half, hitting four 3-pointers over the first six minutes of the second half to take a 49-45 lead, the Cougars’ largest of the game.

But that lead didn’t last long.

Carter, Neubauer and Bailey scored in bunches, and with six minutes remaining, the Toreros were on top by six points, 66-60. USD never relinquished that lead.

The game was sloppy from the outset. BYU turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions against San Diego. While Nick Emery hit a 3-pointer early, he picked up his second personal foul a couple of minutes later, sending him to the bench. Emery played just seven minutes in the first half. Elijah Bryant played only six minutes in the half after being whistled for two personal fouls.

Mika, who drew two defenders when he touched the ball, was held scoreless through the game’s first 14 minutes. His first basket came on a jump shot with 6:07 left in the first half. Mika ended the half with two points.

Meanwhile, Carter scored 16 of USD’s first 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and finished the half with 16 points.

BYU trailed by as many as six in the first half, but found itself down by two at halftime after Haws buried a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining in the first half.

“We got off to a slow start and we battled through it in the first half,” Rose said. “We started the second half with some pretty good life and we hit some shots.”

BYU hosts Pepperdine Thursday (7 p.m. MST, BYUtv).