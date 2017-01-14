Our guys found me on open shots and I had good looks. But none of that really matters unless you win.

SAN DIEGO — BYU guard TJ Haws scored a career-high 27 points and drilled six 3-pointers Saturday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion, but that accomplishment didn’t mean much to him.

That’s because the Cougars lost to San Diego 88-75.

“I tried to stay aggressive,” said Haws. “Our guys found me on open shots and I had good looks. But none of that really matters unless you win.”

Haws, who hit 8 of 18 shots from the field, 6 of 12 from the 3-point line and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, exploded late in the first half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes to pull BYU to within two points at halftime.

Then he drilled another three to start the second half. Haws scored 12 of the Cougars’ first 16 points of the second half as they took a five-point lead.

But the Toreros buried 12 3-pointers and ended up pulling away from BYU late.

“Give credit to San Diego. They were making shots,” Haws said. “But a lot of that’s on us. We’re not in the right places, we’re not aggressive enough and we didn’t have as much energy. That needs to change.”

EMERY TIES JIMMER: With less than four minutes into the game, sophomore guard Nick Emery tied Jimmer Fredette with 28 consecutive games with a 3-pointer.

Going into the game he was tied with Chase Fischer with 27 straight contests with a 3-pointer.

HOMECOMING FOR AYTES: BYU junior forward Jamal Aytes hails from San Diego and he had a group of family and friends cheering for him at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Aytes played six minutes and scored three points (all from the free-throw line) and grabbed two rebounds.

TIP-INS: Forward Yoeli Childs' block gave him 31 for the year, breaking a three-way tie with Chris Miles and Allan Pollard for fourth-most by a BYU freshman. … The Cougars shot 39.9 percent from the field in the second half and 41.7 percent for the game.