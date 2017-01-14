The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush, 5-1, on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Utah closed the game with four-straight goals, including three in the third period, and Ryan Faragher stopped 29-of-30 shots in his first action since Dec. 9.

Leading 2-1 going into the third period, Ralph Cuddemi scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season to give Utah a 4-1 lead with goals 35 seconds into the frame and 8:09 into the third period, with the final goal coming on the power play. Jon Puskarâ€™s 11th of the season made it 5-1 with 10:16 left in regulation.

Cam Reid, who finished with one goal and two assists, got the Utah scoring started as he took a two-on-one feed from Brad Navin (two assists) 11:51 into the first period. Rapid City tied it less than four minutes later on the power play, and it was 1-1 at the first intermission.

The Grizzlies made it 2-1, 1:36 into the second as Michael Pelech ran a puck down in the corner and fed Mathieu Aubin for his 13th goal of the year.

The Grizzlies return home for six-straight games starting Monday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m.