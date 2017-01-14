The Westminster women’s basketball team couldn’t find the range from beyond the arc and was defeated by Regis, 62-47, on Saturday night at the Regis Fieldhouse.

Westminster (6-9, 4-7 RMAC) trailed the entire game and finished just 1-of-13 from beyond the arc on Saturday. Regis (13-2, 8-2 RMAC) scored the first eight points of the game as it handed the Griffins a fourth-straight defeat.

The long ball never got going for the Griffins as they missed their final 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The conference’s second-best 3-point shooting team entering the night also shot only 37.0 percent from the field and went 6-of-13 at the foul line.

Regis wasn’t shooting much better as the Rangers finished the game at 37.3 percent. They were able to maintain the lead behind 17 offensive rebounds that resulted in 19 second-chance points.

Aubrie Vale and Whitni Syrett led the Griffins in scoring with eight points apiece. Max Shelley added eight points. Lancee Whetman led the team with six rebounds.

The Griffins kept the game within reach for three quarters before an 11-0 run early in the fourth had the Rangers lead up to 18. Regis made 4-of-7 shots – including both of their 3-point attempts – during the run and held the Griffins to 0-of-4 and one turnover.

Each team finished with seven assists, and the Griffins committed 13 turnovers to 12 from the Rangers. The home squad cleaned up the boards, 46-32, and scored 17 points from the Griffin turnovers.

Mary Singler led Regis with 19 points, while Chante Church had 16.

Westminster now returns home for two games next weekend in the Behnken Field House. The Griffins host South Dakota Mines on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MST.