SALT LAKE CITY — Perhaps there hadn’t been a pass like it since John Stockton hit Karl Malone with that length-of-the-court pass in the final minute of Game 4 of the 1997 NBA Finals, back when it was called the Delta Center.

But Saturday night at Vivint Arena, Alec Burks elicited one of the biggest cheers of the night when he fired a perfect 75-foot strike to Boris Diaw that would have made Tom Brady proud. Burks had grabbed the rebound and fired the pass over a couple of Orlando defenders to Diaw, who caught it in stride and made the layup while getting fouled.

Certainly that pass from two decades ago had more importance as it came in the final minute and helped the Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls and knot the series at 2-2. But Burks’ pass was significant in that it showed he’s back and contributing to the Jazz effort, which he did in Saturday’s 114-107 victory over the Magic.

He shrugged off his perfect pass by giving the credit to the 250-pound Diaw, saying, “Oh, he put the jets on didn’t he? I’ve never seen Boris run that fast.” When it was suggested he looked like Brady on the pinpoint pass, he laughed and said, "OK let's go with that."

Burks officially returned to the Jazz lineup last week on the Eastern road trip, but he made his most significant contribution against the Magic, playing his largest amount of minutes all season (14) and finishing with season-highs of eight points and six rebounds along with that one big assist.

“It’s great to have him back — he certainly made some plays tonight,” coach Quin Snyder said of Burks. “Alec’s abilty to change direction and his explosiveness in the open court is something we’ve missed. He’s got a gear that’s unique. He’s attacking the rim and it doesn’t look like any of the psychological stuff that people may wonder about it there after a long time away from the game. If anything, it was just good to see him out there.”

Burks had played a total of 21 minutes in five games, never playing more than seven minutes. So to give him some game experience, the Jazz sent him to the D-League to play for the Salt Lake Stars earlier in the week. Burks said it didn’t bother him, calling it “part of the process” and saying he’s nearly back to 100 percent.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a year,” he said. “I felt good out there, I felt I played all right and we won, so it’s a good thing.”