After several three-set matches, the Cougars outlasted Weber State, 6-1, on Saturday night to close out BYU's doubleheader season opener.

"I thought Weber State was solid top to bottom," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "I felt like our guys rose to the occasion when they needed to and there were some great individual performances. It was a great team performance. These were two tough matches. We played everybody and everybody played well."

BYU jumped out to a quick lead as doubles duo Keaton Cullimore and Aidan Carrazedo dominated Weber State’s Cezary Walkusz and Hou-En Chen, 6-0, at third doubles. Jeremy Bourgeois and Matthew Pearce finished seconds later with a 6-0 victory of their own over Kris van Wyk and Michiel van Schoor.

With early doubles victories under their belt, the Cougars fought hard against the Wildcats in singles. Bourgeois bested van Wyk, 7-6, 6-1, at third singles before Matthew Pearce claimed a three-set victory over Chen, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. John Pearce dropped his match, 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, to Stefan Cooper at No. 2 singles. With the Cougars ahead 3-1, Cullimore rallied to come back and beat Shao-Po Yin, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6, at first singles to clinch the match for BYU.

Carrazedo topped Cezary Walkusz, 6-1, 6-3, while Jake Sullivan took home a 6-2, 6-1 victory over van Shoor.

BYU hits the road to play Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. PST.

