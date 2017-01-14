Utah State's track and field teams shined in their first test of the season by recording 35 top-five finishes at the Boise State-hosted Ed Jacoby Invitational, held Friday and Saturday, at the Ford Idaho Center.

"It was a great start to the season," said USU veteran head coach Gregg Gensel. "We saw improvements with our veterans over how they started at this same time last year. We also had some great performances from our underclassmen. Overall, it was a great day. We look forward to seeing the entire team in action next week."

Senior AJ Boully got off to a quick start on the year, winning the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.99. Boully, along with junior Elliot Willis-Orlando, sophomore Nick Ashby and freshman Michael Bluth finished runner-up in the men's 4x400m relay with a time of 3:17.69.

Juniors Joshua Gordon, Brady Martin, Landon Watt, and freshman Dallin Tycksen won the men's 4x400m relay, clocking a time of 3:17.39.

Additionally, sophomore Kody Gould and freshmen Brody Smith, Samuel Coleman and Dylan Barker won the distance medley relay on Friday with a time 10:13.73.

Junior David Hirschmann excelled in the shot put ring, where he placed first with a mark of 16.70m.

Relay races were a bright spot on both sides, as sophomores Kaylie King and Alyssa Hirschi, along with freshmen Aspen Drecksel and Niki Xydona, won the women's 4x400m relay with a time of 3:58.86.

In other action on the women's side, sophomore Brenn Flint won the title in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 14.65m, while junior teammate Olivia Moriconi finished second with a mark of 14.63m.

Utah State track and field returns to action next Friday, Jan. 20, at the Montana State Invitational in Bozeman, Montana.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.