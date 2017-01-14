We went toe-to-toe. We're not that far away.

SALT LAKE CITY — It wasn’t an Oscar night after-party. Nobody suggested a conga line. Which was a good thing.

If you intend to be taken seriously, act serious.

The Utes took their 83-82 loss to No.4 UCLA in a bad way.

“I’m pretty (ticked) that we lost,” Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak said.

Saturday’s game went as long ago predicted, with the Bruins winning. Except that the Utes nearly beat the house. Three times in the waning seconds they took the ball in-bounds, trailing by one. And each time the Bruins fouled to eat up clock time. Finally Utah got the ball to Kyle Kuzma, who missed a fading attempt with four seconds left.

After two UCLA free throws, Kuzma threw a baseball pass to Lorenzo Bonam who was just off the paint — but 12 feet shy of 3-point range. He made his shot, but it only pulled them within one.

“As crazy as it was, I couldn’t believe Lorenzo caught it and shot it and I thought he got hit on the arm,” Krystkowiak said. So did 15,000 of their close friends, who were also ticked. But no call was forthcoming.

Fans at the Huntsman Center were disappointed, but nobody got cheated out of a ticket.

“An unbelievable college basketball atmosphere,” Kryskowiak said.

The game served to inform that Utah isn’t likely to be an easy out. The Utes are 12-5 overall and 3-2 in conference, but playing bigger. That wasn’t expected when they were picked eighth in the conference in the preseason. So far Utah has defeated teams picked fifth, seventh and 11th in the Pac-12. Losses were to the second- and third picks.

Did Saturday say anything?

“Yeah,” Bonam said, measuring his words. “It says a lot.”

The Bruins jumped to a 13-0 start on the season before losing to Oregon in their conference opener. That slipped them to No. 4 in the AP poll. Surprisingly, Utah’s record against UCLA is respectable: 7-9 overall, 3-5 since joining the conference. The Utes were a blink from winning this time. Lapses on UCLA’s range shooters accounted for the last two Bruin baskets.

All too often, regular-season college basketball is forgettable. But Saturday the arena was filled. Introduction volume was on high. The lights went low, the glow sticks came up.

Between the teams, there were just six turnovers in the first half, with 50 percent or better shooting. The Utes led by nine with 16:13 left in the game.

Krystkowiak has been saying all year his team would get much better with the midseason additions of Sedrick Barefield and David Collette. He has also noted he has numerous minutes-worthy players. That again proved true.

The game also showed Krystkowiak knows what he’s doing. When a slew of players left last spring due to graduation or transfers, people wondered. Now comes the suspicion the Ute coach had better players on the way.

“We went toe-to-toe,” Krystkowiak said after the game, later adding, “We’re not that far away.”

In fact they’re close enough to make the smarty-pants people sweat.

The Utah-UCLA history isn’t long. The teams met five times in 1928 and 1929, then not again until 1961. That was before John Wooden got crazy and made the national championship a habit. Like the swallows to Capistrano, they keep coming back. The Bruins have made the NCAA Tournament 15 of the last 16 years. Their roster includes no fewer than seven Rivals.com 4- or 5-star rated players.

Thursday against USC, Utah spotted the Trojans a 10-0 lead. This time there was no time for such horseplay. The teams committed just 16 turnovers between them. Utah shot 55 percent and outrebounded the Bruins by one. While not taking consolation with the loss, the Utes weren’t taking any guff, either.

“Eighth in the league? Unbelievable,” Bonam said afterward. “That’s disrespectful. So they really underestimated us.”

Not so much anymore.