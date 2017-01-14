SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak obviously wasn’t happy after Saturday’s 83-82 loss to fourth-ranked UCLA in the Huntsman Center. Krystkowiak acknowledged being upset with a couple of things, including a no-call on the final play of the game.

“I don’t want this to be a press conference where we’re talking about anybody making mistakes, me included. I didn’t mention any of our players’ names on some of the brain farts, referees included,” Krystkowiak said. “The game of basketball is a game of mistakes, and there was plenty of opportunities, I thought, along the way that we didn’t have to talk about it.”

Utah turned the ball over just nine times. The Utes held the high-powered Bruins to just 9-of-29 shooting from 3-point range and outrebounded them 35-34.

“Unfortunately there were just too many little things going down the stretch, specifically defensively, that cost us a game,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s a heck of an opportunity. Obviously the vibe would be completely different, but we’re not that far away.”

AS EXPECTED: UCLA’s highly touted freshman Lonzo Ball lived up to billing. The 6-foot-6 guard, who was last season’s national high school player of the year and is a projected NBA lottery pick for 2017, finished with a team-high 17 points. Ball also had eight assists and five steals.

“He played a great game. We did everything we could to prevent him from doing some of the things that he does,” said Utah guard Sedrick Barefield. “But he affects the game in a lot of ways and a lot of ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet. So I think we did a decent job. I think we could always do better.”

EXTRA STUFF: Junior forward Kyle Kuzma had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Other double-digit scorers for Utah include Lorenzo Bonam (19), Devon Daniels (15), Barefield (13) and David Collette (11). … The attendance was a season-high 15,027. … The Utes led for 20:10 in a game featuring 12 lead changes and nine ties. … UCLA didn’t arrive in Salt Lake City until Friday at 5 p.m., approximately 22 hours before the game. The Bruins played at Colorado Thursday night.