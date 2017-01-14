In the first match of the regular season, BYU menâ€™s tennis topped Idaho State, 6-1, at the BYU indoor tennis courts on Saturday.

"It was exactly what we wanted for the first match of the season," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "I thought every match was competitive and tough. I thought our guys had to take it up to another gear. I was impressed with Idaho State and I was impressed with my guys too."

Jacob Sullivan and John Pearce clinched the doubles point for BYU with a 6-4 victory at first doubles over the Bengalsâ€™ Sebestian Edin and Josh Goodwin after Matthew Pearce and Jeremy Bourgeois beat Idaho State's Quentin Wacquez and Francis Filipovich, 6-3.

Freshman Sam Tullis opened singles play for the Cougars with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Josh Goodwin at No. 4 singles. With BYU holding a 2-0 advantage, Carrazedo took down Filipovich, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 3 singles before Matthew Pearce clinched the victory for BYU at the No. 2 singles slot with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Edin.

Junior John Pearce scored his first victory of the season with a 6-4, 7-5 win at first singles over Wacquez, while freshman Derek Vincent topped Sullivan, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 6 singles to record his first win as a Cougar. Garret Vincent fell in three sets to Sheepbouwer, 6-4, 6-7, 10-3, at No. 5 singles.

BYU plays Weber State at 5:30 p.m,. for the second match of the doubleheader.

Next up for BYU is a road match at Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. PST.

