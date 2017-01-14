Dixie State’s women’s swimming team combined to set 25 personal and season-best marks en route to a fourth-place team finish at the Loyola Marymount-hosted Lion Cup Invitational held Friday and Saturday at the LMU Burns Aquatic Center. LMU tallied 286 points in 19 total events to take the team title, followed by Pepperdine (280.5) in second, Alaska-Fairbanks (155) in third and DSU (143.5) in fourth.

Freshman Audrey Parrish posted a pair of top-four showings to lead the Trailblazer effort, beginning with a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (55.10) and a t-fourth result in the 50 free (25.50). Freshman Kayla Greer recorded DSU’s best overall race finish as she placed second in the 200 backstroke (2:12.31), while fellow freshman Grace Kroll followed in third (2:14.69).

In addition, freshman Megan Draney placed third in the 200 free (2:01.61), freshman Millie Snelders took fourth in the 400 individual medley (5:00.03) and sophomore McKenzie Fitzgerald touched the wall in fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:35.41).

Dixie State also combined for three top-four finishes in the relay events, including a third-place effort in the 200 medley relay (1:52.73; Kroll, Snelders, Parrish, Phebe James), and fourth-place results in the 200 free relay (1:42.57; James, Kroll, Saydria Russell, Parris), and the 400 IM relay (4:14.64; Kroll, Fitzgerald, Parrish, James).

Dixie State makes a return trip to California, this time to the Bay Area, to compete in a dual meet vs. Mills College on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oakland.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.