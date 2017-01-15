It must be January. The Legislature is about to convene, the Outdoor Retailers are in town and Peter Metcalf is making threats. It seems that most every year Mr. Metcalf finds reason to take exception with the state and people of Utah over some aspect of our attitude toward the federal government's control of our public lands and each year he threatens that the retailers will take their money and move elsewhere if Utah doesn’t conform to his wishes and kowtow to the liberal party line.

Mr. Metcalf makes no reasoned argument, no appeal to principle, no offer of compromise — just coercion and the threat of blunt-force trauma, just blackmail.

Mr. Metcalf’s approach seems to follow the present bent of political discourse in this country, but it does not follow the course usually recommended for making friends and obtaining positive influence.

Make no mistake, Utah has been good to the Outdoor Retailers and they have been good to us. If they should choose to leave over differences of principle, that is their right and they would be missed. But I don’t think that many Utahns are willing to sacrifice their legal and constitutional rights to keep them here.

Thomas Brown

Murray