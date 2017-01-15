It seems Black Diamond co-founder Peter Metcalf finds the people of Utah and our elected leaders too backwards for the likes of enlightened environmentalists such as himself. Like the proverbial spoiled child, he and other outdoor product retailers want to take their ball and go home. Their departure would be an unfortunate economic loss for the state of Utah, but money spent in Utah by the retailers shouldn't dictate our public policy.

If the retailers vote with their feet and move on, they should expect some tit for tat from consumers. I am an avid outdoorsman and happen to own several Black Diamond products. Black Diamond makes fine equipment and clothing, but they have made their last sale to me. I doubt I am alone. No one likes being bullied, especially by people with an apparent superiority complex.

Steve Fillerup

Elk Ridge