In a wild and wide open game, the Layton Christian Eagles defeated the Grace Grizzlies 74-67 in Layton Saturday.

There are not many teams that can run with the Eagles from Layton Christian, but the Grizzlies didnâ€™t seem to be flustered by the Eagle pressure defense or fast break offense. The up-and-down-the-court first quarter ended with the Grizzlies leading the Eagles 18-17.

During the second period, the Eagles opened up a six-point lead which they would not relinquish. The third quarter was played even with each team scoring 19 points. The fourth quarter highlighted physical play by both teams that was kept under control by the officials.