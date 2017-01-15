The Zika virus and Ebola virus pandemics have drawn widespread attention to the lack of effective tools to prevent and combat these types of life-threatening infections. Pandemics introduce a unique conundrum: any preparation that happens in advance of the pandemic maturing seems alarmist, while any response that happens after seems inadequate.

When pandemics occur, our first response is to question why we couldn’t anticipate the onset of the disease and why antidotes are not immediately available — akin to an effective fire-fighting strategy. We wonder why there are not water sources that we can immediately tap into via a strategically located fire hydrant. What is clear is that the lack of preparedness is not due to the novel nature of the threat; outbreaks are as predictable as fires.

There is another threat that largely goes unnoticed given that it is not just predictable, but ever-present: drug-resistant bacteria. Each year at least 2 million people in the United States become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 die as a direct result of these infections. As a growing number of antibiotics lose their effectiveness, providers lose the ability to treat both rare and common bacterial infections, including bacterial pneumonias, food-borne illnesses and health care-related infections. In the case of the latter, as treatment options dwindle, modern medical advances such as surgery, transplants and chemotherapy may no longer be viable due to the threat of infection.

Drug-resistant bacterial infections already span the globe and become more common with every passing year. Bacterial threats are ongoing, constantly changing and increasingly deadly when treatments are either not available or, as is the case with many drug-resistant infections, increasingly ineffective.

New and innovative antibiotics are needed to address antibiotic resistance, but unfortunately, the pipeline for new and innovative antibiotics is dwindling. The economics of new antibiotic development are challenging for one primary reason: they are created with the intent to be used sparingly. A successful new antibiotic requires just as much investment as a new treatment for asthma but will — by design — be reserved and used only when precisely aligned with the bacteria in question.

We need more antimicrobial fire hydrants — a war chest of antidotes immediately at our disposal, but that we hopefully do not have to use with any amount of frequency. Yet, while there are currently hundreds of drugs in development for other predictable threats like cancer, there are fewer than 40 antimicrobials in development to fight equally predictable bacterial threats.

A strategy to reduce and combat antibiotic resistance is critical, and these efforts must be two-fold. First, it is imperative that we put in place the appropriate systems and incentives for companies to perform the necessary research and development of innovative antimicrobial drugs. Health care policy thinkers and legislators are currently weighing the merits of several such incentive options. Reforming the reimbursement process in order to encourage uptake of newer drugs to treat the most serious and life-threatening infections is one such idea. Another is the market entry reward concept, wherein developers of antimicrobials meeting predefined characteristics receive lump-sum payments after approval, thereby uncoupling the traditional link between volume and sales.

Second, these incentives for development must be paired with a system of appropriate use and effective antibiotic stewardship to ensure that the innovative drugs are used sparingly and only to treat infections that will be responsive.

We are not waiting for the next outbreak of antibiotic resistant infections — the threat is here already and will only grow over time. Further, there is not a single miracle drug to treat these pathogens; we must rely on the knowledge and expertise of our providers, armed with the diagnostic tests and a sufficient number of treatment options to combat each specific infection. As these pathogens change, spread and infect more individuals, our infectious disease firefighters need new antibiotic fire hydrants to do their work.

Mike Leavitt is a former governor of Utah and former secretary of Health and Human Services. He is the founder and chairman of Leavitt Partners.