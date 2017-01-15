The Deseret News’ Dec. 20 editorial ignored some important distinctions in discussing the current debate over compensation and rates for electricity produced by residential customers who choose to install their own solar power systems.

It’s reasonable for Deseret News to advocate that tax deductions for solar power should remain in place — that’s legitimate public policy established by state legislatures or Congress. Rocky Mountain Power utilizes a significant amount of solar power on its system and recognizes its value. We have no problem with tax policies supporting it.

We understand that solar developers and users are looking out for their marketing opportunities and their own interests. Rocky Mountain Power is looking out for the interests of all its customers, particularly those who can’t afford or don’t want to install solar systems.

The Utah Legislature in 2014 passed a law requiring the Public Service Commission determine the costs and benefits of net metering. Later that summer, rate experts for the Utah Division of Public Utilities and the Office of Consumer Services testified at commission hearings that the subsidy currently in residential net metering rates should be changed.

After nearly a year of exploring the arguments about how solar net metering should be valued, the commission directed Rocky Mountain Power with specific parameters to make a detailed study of the actual costs and benefits of net metering.

The study found the average Utah rooftop solar customer receives an annual subsidy from other customers without private solar of almost $400. With the substantial growth of the solar industry in Utah, this transfer of wealth within the residential class of customers is projected to total $667 million over the next 20 years.

That’s poor public policy and counter to utility rate making that’s proven its worth for decades.

In an effort to make costs fair and to require private solar customers to pay for their use of the electric grid, Rocky Mountain Power is proposing a new rate design that matches their electric use and covers the cost to serve these customers without subsidies. The rate includes a basic charge that better supports fixed costs like customer service and meters; a demand charge to cover poles, wires and generation; and a much lower kilowatt-hour rate for energy consumed.

Rocky Mountain Power is also recommending current net metering customers be “grandfathered” based on their existing rate structure to recognize the financial decisions customers already made in purchasing a rooftop solar system.

One other important point: The Deseret News appears not to fully appreciate the benefits of electric utilities being government sanctioned monopolies. Whether investor-owned companies like Rocky Mountain Power, or municipal utilities or cooperatives, the benefits of this structure to Utah and the nation the past 100 years are incalculable. Lower prices, high reliability and universal service are all possible at lower cost because of these natural monopolies.

Like most discussions in the world today, this one is marked by a lot of exaggeration and fear-mongering. Everyone would be well-advised to allow Utah’s policy and regulatory processes to work to produce the fair and reasonable electric prices that have served the state so well.

David Eskelsen is the company spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp.