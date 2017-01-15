On Tuesday, Jan. 10, incoming Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis, the next leader of the Diocese of Salt Lake City, introduced himself to the people of Utah and explained his reaction about his new position.

“It was like a curveball coming from nowhere. I said, ‘Salt Lake City? Am I in trouble?’” Later in the press conference, Bishop Solis said, “I come with an open mind and open heart … in order to learn what I need to do to become a good shepherd, a good father, a good pastor and to work collaboratively with other people.”

Far from being in trouble, Bishop Solis has been called to a position of great importance in Utah. Past leaders of the Catholic Church in this state have had meaningful roles in shaping the community. The church's diocese here consists of 300,000 Catholics in 69 parishes, which is no small part of the community. Beyond that, however, the church's leaders, and especially Bishop Solis' predecessor, Archbishop John C. Wester, have been instrumental in fostering goodwill among all denominations.

We welcome Bishop Solis and are confident he will continue this legacy. Archbishop Wester gives him the highest recommendation:

“He’s very kind. … He brings with him a lot of experience and a good heart. I think he’ll fit in very nicely in Salt Lake City. I’m happy for the diocese. He’s a good man.”

Bishop Solis was born and educated in the Philippines. He was ordained a priest in 1979 and served most recently in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles as an auxiliary bishop before his calling to Salt Lake City.

In the press conference, Bishop Solis discussed his desire to partner with other religious organizations, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as his commitment to continue the diocese’s ongoing and commendable efforts to reach out to refugees, immigrants and all those in need.

“This is the spirit of America and this is the beautiful spirit of our church: to work with all people of every race, culture, language and every state of life. … I see them as brothers and sisters in Christ,” Bishop Solis said.

The importance of continuing this effort cannot be overstated, and we trust Bishop Solis will find leaders of other denominations anxious to work with him to help refugees and other vulnerable people.

While he was initially surprised at the call, Bishop Solis is excited for his new opportunity to serve. “I had my plan but God had a different plan obviously. And so here I am. … I am encouraged and excited to be here. From now on I say that this is my home. This is my church. This is my state and you are my family.”

Welcome, Bishop Solis.