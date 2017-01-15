On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. We doubt a Zombie Apocalypse will break out. But we do predict very interesting times ahead.

Until the election, the relationship between Trump and most Utahns was strained. How should Utahns view the 2016 election and the unique characteristics of the new president?

Pignanelli: "Not every election sends sweeping messages that are easy to discern, but every election provides lessons worth learning." — Chuck Todd

Decades ago, I related to my physician an unusual physical occurrence. He stated that although abhorrent in manner, the incident served as a message and should be considered a "Gift from God." The meaning was clear — change my ways, adopt a healthier lifestyle or suffer irreparable harm.

Since the moment of his announcement, Trump was plagued with the stench of racism, misogyny and xenophobia. But many Americans set aside their deep concerns with his conduct and believed him to be an agent of change. They were angry at the harm caused them by government and society. This is a pain that cannot be ignored. I was one of the arrogant fools who spouted the benefits of free trade and a changing economy without consideration to the collateral damage. So, I absorbed the Trump win as an admonition.

Trump’s actions and communications will continue to generate legitimate concerns and opposition. But his victory is an undeniable message to all political parties and government leaders: mend your ways or the country will suffer greater harm. Incorporate the practical impact on Americans in developing policies on the environment, economic development, welfare, health care, etc.

Every tweet and thin-skinned response from the president will remind us of how he got there, and the message we should remember.

The Lord does move in mysterious ways.

Webb: Utahns should be guardedly optimistic. With a dash of wariness. The truth is we won’t know how the Trump presidency will perform for at least six months, or a year, or more. What is clear is that it will be tumultuous.

Trump isn’t just not following accepted political and presidential conventions. He’s blowing them apart. It’s going to be King Kong rampaging through the capital. I’m not suggesting this is necessarily bad. It’s about time Washington was thoroughly jackhammered.

The problem is we don’t know for sure what will emerge — or be left — when the dust clears. I have said many times that Trump could be an excellent president, or he could plunge us into depression or war in his first six months. A lot of different leadership styles can work. We’ll see if the anti-politician full of bluster and bravado can also be presidential.

We should take comfort in the fact that Trump is surrounding himself by generally good people who are sensible and experienced.

Does a Trump presidency provide benefits or disadvantages for Utah political and business leaders?

Pignanelli: Financial services is a major economic engine for the state, and needed modifications to Dodd Frank banking regulations (now possible under a Trump administration) will be a major benefit to this sector, and especially Utah families and businesses. The possibility of a conservative replacement for Justice Anthony Scalia could impact the future of a host of issues important to Utahns regarding religious liberties, public lands, federalism, etc.

There is real potential for Utah to host an expansion of technologies and manufacturing in various products. So a hostile trade war and pushbacks against globalization will be a detriment to this effort.

Webb: Sen. Orrin Hatch seems exceptionally well positioned to be influential with the new administration and to champion Trump priorities in Congress. Utah’s Republican delegation will have like-minded counterparts in federal agencies on environmental and public lands issues, regulatory matters, energy, tax reform and so forth. However, transforming gigantic bureaucracies and turning Washington in the direction of less federal government and more state authority will be extremely difficult.

Utah business leaders will be very happy if Trump and Congress can smartly reform the tax code, reduce regulations and create an environment for thriving businesses and job creation.

This will be the last column in which Barack Obama is the president. Any final thoughts?

Pignanelli: There are obvious partisan and policy disagreements with President Obama. But there is not a rationale dispute that he provided dignity, compassion and ethical conduct in his service. Future generations of American will see the first African-American president as another indicator of the greatness of this nation.

Webb: I believe Obama is an honorable man who loves his country and his family and governed according to his deeply held beliefs. My world view is dramatically different than his. His default response to every societal problem is another federal government program, more federal regulation.

The contrast between Obama and Trump couldn’t be more stark. Cool, calm, no-drama Obama, orator of soaring, inspirational, eloquent speeches. Brash, blunt, brawling, grammatically challenged, irrepressible Trump. Each, in his own way, driven by a super-sized ego.