DRAPER — Valerie Witzel has been studying French at school for more than seven years, and she isn't about to give it up.

"I love French, but I love orchestra too," the eighth-grader said Saturday.

Trouble is, Valerie and many of her peers in dual-immersion language programs throughout the Canyons School District will likely be forced to choose between continuing in their language studies and taking elective courses such as music, dance, theater, art and other skills-based instruction.

The choices are becoming more limited because of a mandate from the Utah State Board of Education that adds two classes to the required curriculum, meaning all students must take those courses in sixth and eighth grades.

Dual-immersion students are hit hardest because language courses are considered elective, but it means they miss even more opportunities to explore creative outlets, as those time slots are filled with the required career readiness and computer literacy courses.

"This decision is too far-reaching to be left to the school community councils to make," said Kit Linkous, of Draper, whose children have yet to start middle school. "This will affect thousands of families in our district who were not involved in the decision at all."

Canyons District officials have left the decision of scheduling up to the administration at its middle schools, with Draper Park, Albion, Butler and Union middle schools opting to stay with a six-period daily schedule.

And at Draper Park, instead of alternating between half-credit courses on an A-day/B-day schedule, it will move to a semester-based schedule, further limiting classes for courses for students.

Valerie is therefore able to take the required core academic courses, a French class, French literacy and a half-credit of orchestra. She has no time for physical education or other electives.

Parents are concerned that ever since the school went to the six-period schedule four years ago, the arts programs have been suffering.

"It's not a time to pull back," said concerned resident Stacie Raddatz, who teaches music in her home and knows the value it has in educating young minds.

"In addition to strengthening their minds, it gives students an outlet. It helps them socially, emotionally and intellectually," she said.

Raddatz said she's disappointed that the community must defend the proven benefits of art and music education to school administrators.

Already, elementary, middle and high schools across the southeastern Salt Lake County district are offering early-morning and after-school programming, giving kids in intense dual-immersion language learning programs an opportunity to take part because their daytime schedules don't allow for it.

Parents are also contemplating moving to other districts to accommodate their children's desires to be "more well-rounded students," said Alysha Witzel, Valerie's mom.

Another concern is that teacher talent has become harder to retain, as they must recruit more students to fill classes throughout the year in the six-period model.

Beloved Butler Middle School music teacher and Canyons Youth Symphony director Keith Davis recently sent a letter to parents explaining his need to move to another district to guarantee full-time employment.

"Even though every school district has their own unique challenges for elective classes, the school I am moving to supports fine arts and other electives with an every-day, seven-period format where I only need to fill six classes with students instead of 10 under the current schedule at Butler," Davis wrote, adding that he has worried about job security for the past four years.

"I don't want to have to choose between taking French or taking orchestra," Valerie said. "I have worked hard and practiced a lot to get where I am with both subjects."

More information can be found on the CSD Schedule Changes Facebook page. And the issue is further explained by an online petition for change started by Kerstin Olcott, another concerned parent in the district.

"This could have huge repercussions," Olcott said, adding that students facing this schedule squeeze will fall out of parity with students in other districts throughout the state and nation who still have the opportunity to explore various electives.

The Canyons School Board will discuss the issue Tuesday at a scheduled board meeting at 9361 S. 300 East. Public comment will be taken at 7 p.m.