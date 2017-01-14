We just didn’t completely finish plays and we knew we were going to have our hands full with a great offensive team.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah went toe-to-toe with fourth-ranked UCLA Saturday afternoon in the Huntsman Center. It wasn’t enough, however, to secure the upset as the Bruins edged the Utes 83-82 in a game that literally went down to the wire.

Although Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak was displeased about the outcome, he acknowledged it was “an unbelievable college atmosphere.”

The action kept the loud crowd of 15,027 in their seats until the final buzzer.

“It was a good game. We made mistakes down the stretch. That was the biggest part,” Krystkowiak said. “We had two critical errors on defense.”

Both miscues led to 3-point shots by the Bruins in the final 2:37. The Utes failed to keep sharpshooter Bryce Alford in check on the first one as UCLA took a 78-77 lead. The second followed a 3-pointer by Sedrick Barefield that put Utah back on top. Lonzo Ball drove towards the basket for the Bruins and kicked it out to Aaron Holiday for another long-range score.

The latter put UCLA on top for good with 1:52 left to play. An exchange of possessions followed before Utah got the ball back with 22 seconds to go. It eventually led to a 3-point shot attempt by Kyle Kuzma that missed the mark and was rebounded by UCLA’s Thomas Welsh with one second to go. He was fouled and then made two free throws.

Utah countered with a “home run” throw from Kuzma to Lorenzo Bonam, who caught it and scored from two-point range as time expired. Krystkowiak thought there may have been contact on the final play.

“You’ve got to be pretty special to be on top of that play as an official because it was all pretty bang-bang,” he said. “But as fluke-ish as it was, I do think he got hit on the arm.”

Bonam, though, said he didn’t feel any contact on the shot.

Krystkowiak, meanwhile, insisted the Utes didn’t get robbed and had plenty of opportunities to take care of business. They opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a 51-42 lead with 16:13 remaining.

“We just didn’t completely finish plays and we knew we were going to have our hands full with a great offensive team,” Krystkowiak said.

After missing its first seven shots after the break, UCLA warmed up and erased Utah’s lead in a span of less than six minutes. The Bruins built a pair of three-point advantages midway through the half. The Utes fired back and took a 68-64 lead on a 3-pointer by Bonam with 6:44 left to play.

A tight battle ensued until the separation at the end.

“I didn’t think we were going to run away with the game. They are No. 4 in the nation. They can score the ball. I wouldn’t say their defense is the best, but in terms of scoring it’s hard to stop them,” Bonam said. “Basketball is a game of runs. So basically I knew it was going to be a close game. I just didn’t know how it was going to end.”

The verdict dropped the Utes to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA improved to 18-1 and 5-1.

“The guys just handled late really well,” said Bruins coach Steve Alford. “We made the right plays.”

Both teams had five players score in double figures. Bonam finished with a game-high 19 for Utah, while Ball topped UCLA with 17. The Bruins had 10 offensive rebounds and wound up with a decisive 23-9 edge in second-chance points.

UCLA led 42-40 at the end of a first half. The Bruins capped things off with a 3-pointer by Alford in the closing seconds.

Utah held a six-point lead early in the half, but went more than four minutes without a field goal during a 12-1 burst by UCLA. The Bruins went on to extend their lead to 37-29. The Utes, however, countered with eight straight points to climb back into contention.

Utah returns to action Wednesday at Washington State.