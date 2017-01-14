Perhaps you missed the story this week of the death of Clare Hollingworth at age 105. She died in Hong Kong on Jan. 10, a day before reporters gathered in Washington, D.C., to take part in President-elect Donald Trump's first true news conference since his election victory.

The tributes for Hollingworth were widespread, from Asia where she spent her final days, to Europe and America — all countries impacted by the work she did decade after decade.

Clare Hollingworth was a journalist. And at age 28, with only weeks of experience working for The Daily Telegraph in Poland in 1939, she broke "the story of the century" about the start of World War II under the headline: "1,000 Tanks Massed on Polish Frontier."

Here's what The Financial Times of London wrote this week in its appreciation:

"Clare Hollingworth was born into an upper middle class family in rural Leicestershire three years before the outbreak of the first world war. Her parents despaired of her early ambition to become a reporter, seeing journalists as 'only fit for the tradesmen’s entrance.' Undeterred, after taking a course at the School of Slavonic Studies at London University, she persuaded the Telegraph to send her to Poland in 1939."

There are those today, like her parents then, who have little respect for journalists. Indeed, in some respects journalists have contributed to a sullied reputation with sloppy reporting, a skewed one-sided world view, and ethical lapses. Add that to a landscape of instant information in real time by self-proclaimed experts or bloggers or commentators, and it's difficult to separate the noise that makes up our news, information and commentary.

Labels and accusations add more trouble to news consumers seeking accurate reports.

Trump, in his news conference, refused to allow CNN reporter Jim Acosta a question, using him as a reason to say his network practiced "fake news," a term now so muddied it is hurting not just journalists, but news consumers hearing the claims but too busy to really understand what all the fuss is about.

Fake news was originally coined to define deliberate hoaxes for political or financial gain. It had little to do with journalism until Trump (and many others) began using the term as a weapon against the journalists writing things they don't like.

Hollingworth on that September 1939 day went out to do some shopping but also to "check on the Nazis" who were amassing in Poland. Her keen eye revealed the truth of Germany's intent. She called her editor and filed the story by phone, not gaining a byline partly because she was a woman.

Trump questioned the release of a leaked dossier of information by Buzzfeed making allegations against the president-elect. In this case, Trump was right to question it: It was unverified and unsubstantiated, and as such, most journalistically sound organizations wouldn't run such a report before verifying its validity.

That prompted Trump to take to Twitter for this tweet: "Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to 'leak' into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?

Well, no, it's not Nazi Germany. That will be evident Friday when the inauguration of the nation's president takes place. Deseret News reporter Tad Walch will be there chronicling the event. His story Friday detailed the political, religious and civic leaders from Utah traveling to Washington to participate, even in the face of criticism by those who think Trump isn't worthy of the honor.

Our goal is to provide real news and real information in context, whether it's Utah or Washington or elsewhere.

Perhaps journalism is a profession "only fit for the tradesmen’s entrance," but that is something to celebrate, not run away from. It means we will be there when the pipes are leaking or the heater is broken to see what can be done to fix it.

Say what you will in support of Trump or against him, but his inauguration, chronicled by journalists and historians alike, will mark a historic passage of power yet again under the banner of a free press in a free society.

Hollingworth would have loved to have been there.