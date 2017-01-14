WOODS CROSS — An environmental group is suing four men who are on the Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" show.

The lawsuit from Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment says the men made illegal modifications to trucks and exceeded pollution limits.

Utah Physicians executive director Denni Cawley said the group is concerned about pollution from modified diesel vehicles. Cawley said the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed classifying the Wasatch Front as failing to meet federal standards for air quality.

"Diesel exhaust contains over 40 substances that are hazardous air pollutants," Cawley said. "And these are in the reservoir of air that we breathe in. I have kids myself, and we get blasted by this black smoke, and it's not healthy."

The group wants to stop the men from modifying emission control systems and selling defeat devices online.

"It's hard to think that there is a business that is really making a profit out of putting a health risk for their families and for the community," Cawley said.

David W. Sparks, David Kiley, Joshua Stuart and Keaton Hoskins declined to comment. The men are named in the lawsuit along with four of their Utah businesses.

The Discovery Channel is not named in the lawsuit and could not be reached for comment.

