SALT LAKE CITY — Olympic medalist freestyle skier Shannon Bahrke can't believe next month will mark the 15th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

"It's so crazy. It only feels probably like five years ago," she said.

But Bahrke, married and the mother of a 3 ½-year-old daughter, said she's reminded how much time has passed when she goes to a school to talk about winning the first medal of the Salt Lake Games.

"Kids are now like, 'I wasn't even born in 2002,'" she said. "It's a funny experience."

Utahns are being invited to see the latest generation of winter sports athletes from around the world compete in events at three of the state's Olympic venues to celebrate the 15 years that have passed since 2002.

Mitt Romney, credited with leading the Salt Lake Organizing Committee from scandal to success, will make an appearance at one of the events, the USANA Nordic Junior World Championships at Solider Hollow in Midway on Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Romney's appearance is part of a free "Team 2002" celebration at the venue's Nordic Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with prizes awarded for the best 2002 Games attire and vouchers for the first 500 attendees.

Romney, who became the Republican Party's presidential nominee a decade after the Olympics, will also attend a private reception for SLOC staff and board on Feb. 3 in the Utah Olympic Park's Alf Engen Ski Museum.

Other free opportunities to see winter athletes in action will be at the Utah Olympic Park, where the ski jumping events for the Nordic championships will be held, and at Deer Valley Resort, site of the VISA FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup, Feb. 1-4.

Fraser Bullock, the chief operating officer of the 2002 Games and former chairman of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, said many of the athletes who'll be competing for the U.S. call Utah home.

"As many as 65 percent of winter Olympians train here in Utah, but for 40 percent, this is their home," Bullock said. "We are the leading producer in our country of winter Olympians, and it's because of the legacy of the Games."

The 15th anniversary celebration is starting a little early to take advantage of the busy competition schedule on Feb. 4, he said. In 2002, the Winter Games began Feb. 8 with the opening ceremonies at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"It's appropriate to do our reunion while we can celebrate the achievement of athletes, and watch and cheer them on," Bullock said, as well as reminisce about "the best professional experience of our lives."

That's something Daniel Pacheco, who worked for SLOC for seven years, still does everyday. He often wears an assortment of 2002 gear and said the only CD he keeps in his car is music from the opening ceremonies.

"I'm still very excited about the Games," said Pacheco, now the executive director of the U.S. Green Building Council's Utah chapter. He served as an education coordinator for the 2002 Games.

"Our job was to engage all residents in the ownership of the Games, and we did. I feel very proud of that," he said, recalling watching school buses arrive at an Olympic pre-event alongside Romney.

These days, Pacheco said, he runs into Utahns who remember participating as students in the "One School, One Country" program that helped them connect with foreign teams and other Olympic-related activities.

"All along we kept saying the Olympics were more than sports," he said.

Brent Robinson took time off from his position as a managing director of an investment firm to volunteer during the Games at the Medals Plaza in downtown Salt Lake, where medals were presented nightly followed by big-name entertainment.

"We got to go to a concert every night. It was awesome," said Robinson, now 63. Wearing a yellow security parka, he said his duties included helping people park their cars and checking their credentials.

Tightened security as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks against the United States helped control the crowds, Robinson said, recalling that he only needed police help once to deal with someone who was unruly.

"It was just a really great experience," he said, that lead to lasting friendships and more. Robinson said it was a fellow volunteer who served as matchmaker after the Olympics, introducing him to a woman who became his wife.

"The gift that keeps on giving," Robinson said of his Olympic experience.

There may be another Winter Games in Utah's future, Bullock said. Utah leaders have said they're ready for another bid, but the United States Olympic Committee is backing Los Angeles to host the 2024 Summer Games.

"I strongly believe the Olympics will come back to Utah. The only question is when," Bullock said. "We just have to wait our turn."