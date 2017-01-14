LAYTON — Police have identified a man believed to have stolen a car containing two small children Friday.

Tyler Allen Williams, 26, allegedly used the car to escape arrest, police said.

The children, a 3-year-old and an infant, were left at a nearby department store, but police said the vehicle and Williams remained at large Saturday.

Williams was approached by an officer about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 225 N. Fairfield Road.

After a brief exchange with the officer, video surveillance shows Williams sprinting to a running vehicle in one of the parking stalls, struggling with the owner who was working on the car, and knocking over the mother of the children as he ultimately drove away in the car.

An officer pointed a gun at Williams as he exited the apartment parking lot.

Police later located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop Williams, but the chase was called off when speeds reached 100 mph on I-15, according to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

Williams, who has several outstanding warrants, is being investigated on various charges, including evasion, reckless endangerment, vehicle theft and misdemeanor traffic offenses.

He is described as white, with a long ponytail and “W” tattoo on his cheek. The white Toyota Corolla taken from the parking lot has Utah license plate No. X923ZU and was last seen driving southbound on I-15 Friday.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Layton police at 801-497-8300.