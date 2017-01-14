I think you’re seeing a kid, right before your eyes, become a star.

PROVO — BYU women's basketball coach Jeff Judkins was beaming a bit when taking on questions following his team's 81-63 win over San Diego on Saturday. Sure, he was happy about the outcome, but also about the team effort and one particular player who seems to be grabbing the headlines with most games played.

That player would be junior guard Cassie Broadhead, who scored a career-high 30 points while playing all but 11 seconds of the game.

“I think you’re seeing a kid, right before your eyes, become a star,” Judkins said. “I think she’s the best player in the league right now with the way she’s playing, and she played an outstanding game tonight.”

Broadhead's 30 points came on only 14 shots attempted from the field, of which she made nine. She also hit on all nine of her free-throw attempts, pulled down a career-high seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

It was the type of play Broadhead has shown most of the year, although Saturday's performance may have topped them all, leaving Judkins very pleased with his own initial underevaluation of the Glenville, New York native.

“I thought she’d be a good player, but not like this,” Judkins said.

Broadhead showed efficiency throughout the game, but did her best work from the second quarter until the final 11 seconds of the game.

The Cougars slugged their way to a slim 15-14 lead at the end of one quarter, before putting a definitive mark on the game in the second. A better defensive effort proved the catalyst in a second quarter that saw Judkins' team outscore the Toreros 26-12 to build a commanding 41-26 lead at the half.

“I thought we were more active,” Judkins said. “We were more active with our hands and getting into lanes. And then we pushed it and got a lot of three-on-two situations.”

BYU maintained its big lead throughout the second half — never allowing San Diego to cut the lead to less than double-digits to walk away with a relatively comfortable win.

While Broadhead stole the headlines, Judkins came away very pleased with the efforts of just about everyone.

“It was a great team effort,” Judkins said. “I thought Makenzi (Pulsipher) did her job — what she normally does for us, Kalani (Purcell) rebounded it and was a presence, and our bench is getting better.”

Pulsipher did some of her best work early to open things up and finished with 18 points, which included a 4-5 clip from behind the arc. Purcell added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Playing big off the bench was Amanda Wayment, who finished with seven points and three steals.

As for Broadhead, she aims to work to build off her career-highs by staying aggressive and by "just having that mentality that people can’t guard me or my teammates,”

With the win, BYU improves to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in West Coast Conference play. Next up is a road game against Pepperdine next Thursday.

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney