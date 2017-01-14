ST. GEORGE — A federal agency is accepting public comment on possible leasing of public lands for oil and gas drilling that could take place as close as 2 miles from Zion National Park.

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting comment until Feb. 10 on an environmental assessment of three parcels nominated as potential leasing sites in Washington County, The Spectrum newspaper reports.

BLM spokesman Ryan Sutherland says the agency wants to determine whether leases are possible and whether there can be protections for resources.

The assessment says oil production could provide jobs and other benefits but also says tourism could be negatively impacted.

— Associated Press