Reading Jazz beat writer Jody Genessy’s notebook this morning, I saw where Rudy Gobert joked about changing nationalities. The impetus: Zaza Pachulia’s high numbers.

The Warriors' center recently ranked second in All-Star voting among fans, behind future hall of famer Kevin Durant. Apparently rabid fans in Pachulia’s home country of Georgia are stuffing the ballot boxes, so to speak.

Having fans pick the starting lineups has always been silly. It’s not that they’re unknowledgeable. It’s that they’re emotional. So Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson got starting nods well beyond their deserving years.

I don’t have a lot of faith in the opinion of the general public, considering the people we nominate for presidential candidates. Apparently neither does the NBA, because it instituted a rule last year whereby fan voting is weighted by player and media votes. That can override something ridiculous like electing a guy averaging seven points and six rebounds.

Involving fans is understandable. But the campaigns to get out the vote in various cities — including Salt Lake — seems as contrived as it is pointless. When the president of Georgia is driving All-Star voting, there’s a flaw in the system. Beyond that, if there's a way for media and players to override fan voting, why have fans vote in the first place? The New York Times predicts Pachulia won't make the team either by public vote or as a reserve, selected by the coaches.

Let the fans vote on something else, like naming their favorite player just for fun — but not picking starting lineups. As Jerry Sloan used to say, if you listen to the fans, you’ll soon be sitting with them.