HIGHLAND — Lone Peak rolled past rival American Fork with a 74-61 win Friday night behind Steven Ashworth's 22 points in front of an elbow-to-elbow standing room crowd.

Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter until American Fork turned the ball over on three straight possessions. Lone Peak held a slim 13-11 lead after the first period.

Lone Peak came out hot in the second quarter and went on a 15-0 run behind hot shooting from Ashworth and Max Brenchley. The Knights led by as many as 17 in the quarter before American Fork went on a run of its own to cut the lead to 11 going into the half.

American Fork came out of the gate fighting. The Cavemen went on a 10-2 run midway through the third quarter behind three-pointers from Jake Whitehead and Bronson Barron.

Lone Peak withstood the American Fork run and went on another run of its own, closing out the quarter on a 14-7 run to put Lone Peak up 55-43 going into the final period.

The teams played evenly in the fourth quarter. Thanks to that big run in the second quarter, however, Lone Peak had all but put American Fork away. Brenchley and Ashworth each made three-pointers early in the quarter and the Cavemen just didn't have enough time to get back into the game.

Ashworth led all scorers with 22 points while Whitehead was American Fork's leading scorer with 19 points. Nate Harkness also added 14 points in the win.

Lone Peak (8-3, 2-0) will play on the road against Westlake on Tuesday. Meanwhile, American Fork (9-5, 2-1) will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.

Sam is a Senior at American Fork High School.