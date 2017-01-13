SALT LAKE CITY — George Hill is an admitted perfectionist.

With that in mind, he was probably more upset about missing a long jumper with his toe on the 3-point line in the first quarter of Friday’s game than he was satisfied with scoring seven early points.

"I think I’m my worst critic. I’m very critical of myself," Hill said. "I really judge myself hard after games. The good part is a couple of them we’ve been winning. That's what’s most important."

Even though it seems Hill's re-entry into the rotation after his medical issues has been seamless on three separate occasions this year, the 30-year-old point guard's game isn't where he'd like it to be yet.

"You guys say I don’t look rusty. I feel super rusty," Hill said. "I think personally as a player for myself, I feel off, but if you guys say I don’t look it then thank (heaven) for that."

Hill says he's feeling better physically.

The sprained left big toe that kept him out of 13 games?

"It's fine," he said.

The head trauma that forced him to go through the NBA's concussion protocol?

"I'm good there, too," he added.

Outsiders couldn't find too much fault in Hill's game on Friday, especially in the third quarter when he scored 10 points to help the Jazz break open a tight game.

Hill finished with 22 points, four rebounds and one assist in Utah's 110-77 rout of Detroit in what seemed to be another step in the right direction.

Judging what the ninth-year veteran said after Thursday's practice — that "everything" needs to improve — he still wants it all to click even better.

"Your rhythm, your timing, your shot preparation, things like that. Your wind, your body fatigue, your body gets tired faster," Hill said. "It’s a lot of things that goes into that."

Hill, who has missed 24 games this season with thumb, toe, lip laceration and concussion issues, is hopeful he and the Jazz put all of their bad medical luck behind them.

Keeping him healthy seems to be a winning formula for the Jazz, who improved to 13-4 with him on the court.

"It’s a long season. It’s important for us to stay healthy for the rest of the year if we can," he said. "It’s something we really can’t control. Freak accidents happen. One thing we have to do is keep praying about it and playing hard, and let the rest take care of itself."

