Pleasant Grove started hot Friday night and pushed the game plan until time ran out with the Vikings tallying a final score of 70-42 over a Region 4 rival Westlake Thunder.

Right from the get-go, the Vikings did not back down. It was pedal to the medal from tip-off to holding the ball for the last 3.7 seconds.

Viking sophomore guard Casey Brown, who ended up the game's leading scorer, scored 10 of his 15 points in the first period as the Vikings ended the quarter leading 22-10.

The second period was equally as productive for Pleasant Grove with four of the Vikings sinking four treys to make the score 43-14 at halftime.

Westlake did outscore Pleasant Grove 28-27 in the second half, it was too little too late.

For Westlake, senior guard Isaac Lungren was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. Sophomore guard Jared McGregor and senior forward Mitch Pendleton added 8 points each.

For Pleasant Grove, senior guard Keanu Akina had 13 points and sophomore center Matt Van Komen added 11 points and four blocks.As a team, Pleasant Grove hit 11 treys, 16 field goals and went 5 of 14 at the charity line.

Vikings coach Randy McAllister was pleased with the win. "Anytime you move from preseason to region games, the teams prepare differently. They have time to study films and learn how to play against you."He continued, "

He continued, "Westlake is a very good team. To get a win like this you have to play your best game. I got a bit upset with the guys on offense, but their defense was very good tonight."

Pleasant Grove has a 2-0 region record with a 12-1 record overall. Westlake is now 0-3 in region play and 6-8 overall.

The Vikings have a difficult week coming up as they play at American Fork on Tuesday and return to play Lone Peak at home on Friday.

Viking assistant coach Derek Scoville added after the game, "Yeah, this is the beginning of a three-day weekend, but we'll have these guys in here by 8 a.m. tomorrow."

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.