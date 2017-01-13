The Utah Grizzlies scored two goals in the final 31.7 seconds of regulation to force overtime before Rapid City scored 59 seconds into overtime for the 5-4 win.

Ralph Cuddemi hammered in his second goal of the game to make it 4-3 and then tied the contest 15 seconds later with just less than 16 seconds left for his 15th of the season to complete Utah’s first hat trick. Michael Pelech, Cam Reid, Mathieu Aubin and Erik Bradford each picked up assists on the late goals. Both goals were scored six-on-five with an extra-attacker.

Rapid City made it 4-2 with 1:15 left before the Grizzlies started their comeback after the Rush held the 3-2 lead for more than 25 minutes after Cuddemi’s first of the night made it 3-2 with 6:57 left in the second period.

The Rush broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal 2:31 apart to make it 3-1 in the second period just moments after Colin Martin (four) tied the game on his fourth goal of the year crashing the net. Taylor Richart picked up an assist as he walked the puck in as did Jon Puskar, who was also hacking in front.

Rapid City took a 1-0 lead 8:40 into the first period as Andrew Collins walked in to give the Rush the lead. Utah finished the first period by taking 10 of the final 12 shots as it looked for the equalizer.

Grizzlies goaltender Troy Redmann got Utah the point as he battled through the contest after being attended to by the Grizzlies training staff at the halfway point of the contest.

The Grizzlies and Rapid City complete their series Saturday at 7 p.m. The game can be heard live on ESPN 700.