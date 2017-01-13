The Westminster womenâ€™s basketball team trailed by 19 points in the third quarter before a late rally came up just short in a 79-76 loss at Chadron State on Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

Westminster (6-8, 4-6 RMAC) got eight points from Aubrie Vale during a 10-0 run in the early parts of the fourth quarter that had the team within 66-63. After Chadron State (4-10, 4-7 RMAC) extended the lead back to seven, the Griffins capped five-straight points with a Max Shelley 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining that had the deficit to 75-73.

Kylah Collins made a pair of free throws to put the Eagles back in front by four. Denise Gonzalez connected from three to pull the Griffins within one in the closing seconds. Kalli Feddersen then capped her 21-point outing with two free throws that had the lead back to three. The Griffins then called a timeout to set up a Vale three at the horn that was off the mark.

The Griffins shot 46.3 percent in the game, and they held Chadron to 34.7 percent. Westminster committed 17 turnovers for 15 Eaglesâ€™ points and gave up 10 threes and 19-of-26 free throws to the home side. The Griffins were 9-of-27 from deep and made 5-of-9 at the foul line.

Vale and Shelley scored 15 points apiece to lead the Griffins. Vale added a team-high 11 rebounds for the second double-double of the year. She also contributed five assists and one steal. Whitni Syrett added 14 points and seven rebounds. Gonzalez finished with 12 points, and Sydnee Taylor had 10.

Chadron won the rebounding battle, 43-42, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and converted them into 11 points. The Griffins had 13 assists and forced 11 turnovers.

Feddersen led the Eagles with those 21 points after hitting four triples.

Westminster now travels to Denver where it will face Regis on Saturday at 5 p.m. MST. That game will be broadcast live on the RMAC Network.