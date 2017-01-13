Three Jazz players reached the 20-point mark as Utah defeated Detroit 110-77 Friday night at Vivint Arena. Rodney Hood paced the Jazz with 27 points on 7-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. George Hill finished with 22 points, and Gordon Hayward added 20 of his own.

The Jazz came out of the gates hot, taking an early 10-0 lead. The Pistons would respond however, led by nine points in the quarter by Tobias Harris to take 19-14 lead after the first quarter. It didnt help Utahs cause early on that it only shot an ugly 25 percent from the field in in the opening 12 minutes.

Hood and Hayward were the difference makers in a 31-point second quarter by the Jazz. Hood dropped in 13 in that quarter after only scoring three in the first quarter. Hayward, who only put in two points in the opening quarter, scored 10 in the second to help the Jazz take a 45-43 lead at halftime.

Although the first half was close, the second half was all Utah. The Jazz outscored Detroit 65-34 in the second half to run away with the victory.

The Jazz will hit the hardwood again on Saturday to face the Orlando Magic (12-24).