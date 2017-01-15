"INFECTED," by Gregg Luke, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 327 pages (f)

“Infected,” the latest suspense/thriller novel by LDS author Gregg Luke, weaves a tale of corrupted environmentalists who are thwarted by a stout-hearted scientist who goes the extra mile to protect the world from the development of a deadly biological weapon.

The novel begins with the sudden and disturbing death of a research scientist, Dr. Brandon Udy, deep in the Amazon jungle. His bizarre, zombie-like behavior ends with him clinging to the top of a giant tree with a fungal growth protruding from the base of his neck. His research partner, Australian Julia Fatheringham, is left to solve the mystery of his death while also facing the reality that she, too, may be infected.

In the meantime, word of Udy’s death captures the attention of a radical environmental organization that has been looking for a natural infection to develop into a biological weapon. The nature of the doctor’s death leads their agent to believe the fungal infection in the Amazon could be the opportunity for which they have been waiting.

Before Julia has time to study the method of transmission, she is attacked and the growth on Udy’s body is stolen. Julia then spends the rest of the novel chasing down her attacker and desperately trying to prevent further spread of the infection.

Working against her is Mantis, an environmentalist by creed but a selfish deceiver by nature. He uses physical violence as well as gun violence to meet his end goals.

There is no foul or crude language, and there is some mild sexual innuendo that is generally described and implied. There is some generally described violence, including one character who is shot.

“Infected” explores the very real possibility of the continued development of biological warfare using natural diseases. With excitement and science, this novel moves quickly and successfully builds suspense through to the end.

Stacey L. Nash is a mother of four and a freelance writer/blogger. Her website is at www.lovelearningforlife.com.