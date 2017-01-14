"OUT LAWYERED," by Clair M. Poulson, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 266 pages (f)

Still reeling from the botched prosecution of the drunk driver responsible for the death of his sister, Duchesne County prosecutor Saxon Cartwright is set to prosecute a strikingly similar case in the recent novel "Out Lawyered."

Cartwright is determined to make sure that history does not repeat itself. In his quest to see justice done this time, Cartwright's efforts are opposed by Salt Lake City defense lawyer Malcom Glazebrook, whose wealthy clients will pay any amount necessary to escape a guilty verdict and the subsequent punishment. While the case is ongoing, one of the jurors and a key witness are both killed.

A witness to the juror's murder, Wyanne Grice, becomes further embroiled in the case when she helps Cartwright with the investigation. Although Cartwright is painfully awkward around members of the opposite sex, an undeniable connection between the two forms in the course of the investigation. Things are put in jeopardy when someone begins making attempts on Wyanne's life in order to keep her from testifying. They work together to find out the truth before the killer succeeds in eliminating her.

"Out Lawyered" is the latest entry from Duchesne resident Clair M. Poulson, a retired law enforcement officer who has published more than two dozen novels. Poulson succeeds on several fronts: the writing is clear and the story itself doesn't drag on for longer than necessary. The characters are described in a straightforward yet detailed manner. While it is a tad predictable, "Out Lawyered" is nonetheless entertaining enough to keep the reader engaged.

The book contains some generally described violence and graphic imagery and some mild sexual content, but has no swearing.

